13-year-old reported missing in Lincoln County; authorities are searching for her

A search is underway for a 13-year-old female who went missing overnight, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff's Office news release.

Taylor Falls, 13, of Sorrells Baxter Road in Cherryville, was last seen at the residence around 11 p.m. on Tuesday. She is described as a white female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall weighing around 115 pounds. She has short brown curly hair.

Falls is subject to having epileptic seizures. She is also non-verbal, meaning she does not use spoken words to communicate. She answers to the following nicknames: Tay Tay, Tater Tot, and Tater Bug.

Family members discovered her missing when they woke up early this morning, according to the release. Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies, firefighters and others have been called out to assist in the search.

Falls has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as missing. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the missing girl is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 of Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.