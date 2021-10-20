13 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Catawba County, increase from week prior

Another 13 Catawba County residents died of COVID-19 over seven days, according to Catawba County Public Health.
The number, reported Wednesday, is similar to the weekly virus death rate in September, when there were double-digit deaths every week. There was a drop in deaths reported a week prior, with four reported on Oct. 13.
The latest deaths, from Oct. 14, through Wednesday, bring the county’s total to 428 since the pandemic began.
Catawba County saw 304 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the same seven-day span, according to public health. The new cases are a decrease from the week before. There have been 24,775 COVID-19 cases in county residents since the pandemic began.
There were 29 county residents hospitalized with the virus as of Wednesday, according to public health.
About 52% of Catawba County’s population has received one or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Statewide, there have been 1,457,798 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, according to NCDHHS on Wednesday. There were 1,811 people hospitalized with the virus as of Wednesday and 17,640 have died.
Hospitalizations
Catawba Valley Medical Center was caring for 29 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, according to the hospital’s daily update. The number is a decrease from the 43 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 a week earlier. Of the 29 current patients, 26 were unvaccinated. The hospital had seven COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit, six of whom were on ventilators. One ICU patient on a ventilator was vaccinated.
Frye Regional Medical Center has more than 20 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to Marketing and Communications Director Ann Metz. About 89% of the patients are unvaccinated.
In Lenoir, Caldwell UNC Health Care had 17 COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday, a decrease from the week before. All were unvaccinated. The hospital had six patients in the ICU as of Tuesday, four of whom were on ventilators.
Burke County’s Carolinas Healthcare System Blue Ridge had 28 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, according to the hospital’s daily update. The hospital system has nine COVID-19 patients in the ICU. One of the ICU patients was vaccinated. Six of the nine were on ventilators.