13 new COVID-19 cases put Catawba County total at 2,161

Catawba County reported 13 new laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The county has reported a total of 2,161 cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began. Of those confirmed cases, an estimated 1,679 are considered recovered.

The county reported a slight increase in the number of Catawba County residents hospitalized with COVID-19, with 22 people hospitalized. There have been 30 COVID-19 related deaths of Catawba County residents.

Statewide there were just 626 new cases reported Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

North Carolina has seen 136,844 cases in total. As of Sunday, 1,111 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus, according to NCDHHS.

There have been 2,172 coronavirus-related deaths.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.