13 new COVID-19 cases put Catawba County total at 2,161
Catawba County reported 13 new laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The county has reported a total of 2,161 cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began. Of those confirmed cases, an estimated 1,679 are considered recovered.

The county reported a slight increase in the number of Catawba County residents hospitalized with COVID-19, with 22 people hospitalized. There have been 30 COVID-19 related deaths of Catawba County residents.

Statewide there were just 626 new cases reported Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

North Carolina has seen 136,844 cases in total. As of Sunday, 1,111 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus, according to NCDHHS.

There have been 2,172 coronavirus-related deaths.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

13 new cases

2,161 total cases

22 patients hospitalized

30 total deaths

1,679 people recovered

Burke County

12 new cases

1,750 total cases

15 patients hospitalized

28 total deaths

1,386 people recovered

Caldwell County

0 new cases

1,208 total cases

20 patients hospitalized

16 total deaths

620 people recovered

Alexander County

0 new cases

289 total cases

3 patient hospitalized

2 total deaths

253 people recovered

North Carolina

626 new cases

136,844 total cases

1,111 patients hospitalized

2,172 total deaths

105,093 people recovered

Burke County data was last updated Saturday. Caldwell and Alexander counties numbers are as of Friday.

