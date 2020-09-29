 Skip to main content
13 COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County
13 COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County

Catawba County saw 13 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The new cases put the county total at 3,174 total confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of those about 87 percent are considered recovered by public health.

There are 14 county residents hospitalized with the virus. There were no new deaths reported Tuesday, leaving the county total at 54 deaths.

Statewide, there were 889 new cases reported on Tuesday, putting North Carolina’s total at 209,137 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 950 people hospitalized with the virus and 3,494 people have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

13 new cases

3,174 total cases

14 patients hospitalized

54 total deaths

2,750 people recovered

Burke County

15 new cases

2,383 total cases

8 patients hospitalized

46 total deaths

2,062 people recovered

Caldwell County

18 new cases

1,684 total cases

22 patients hospitalized

28 total deaths

1,046 people recovered

Alexander County

0 new cases

513 total cases

4 patients hospitalized

7 total deaths

443 people recovered

North Carolina

889 new cases

209,137 total cases

950 patients hospitalized

3,494 total deaths

184,422 people recovered

Burke and Caldwell counties data is as of Monday. Alexander County data is as of Friday.

