13 COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County

Catawba County saw 13 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The new cases put the county total at 3,174 total confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of those about 87 percent are considered recovered by public health.

There are 14 county residents hospitalized with the virus. There were no new deaths reported Tuesday, leaving the county total at 54 deaths.

Statewide, there were 889 new cases reported on Tuesday, putting North Carolina’s total at 209,137 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 950 people hospitalized with the virus and 3,494 people have died.