12th COVID-19 outbreak reported in Catawba County

A 12th outbreak of COVID-19 was reported in Catawba County on Thursday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

Two residents and one staff member at Conover Nursing and Rehabilitation Center tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from public health.

The facility informed patients, families and staff about the outbreak. More testing was completed and public health is working closely with the facility to control the outbreak.

Catawba County has seven active outbreaks in long-term living facilities, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There are 110 cases associated with those active outbreaks and 13 deaths.

On Thursday, Catawba County reported 20 new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to public health. The county total is 2,688 cases of which about 91 percent are recovered.

There are 12 county residents hospitalized with the virus and 48 have died.

North Carolina saw 1,656 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, putting the state total at 172,209, according to NCDHHS. There are 858 people hospitalized with the virus and 2,803 people have died.