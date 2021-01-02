128 cases added to Catawba virus totals

Catawba County Public Health reported 128 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

This brings the county total to 11,769 cases. Public Health also reported two additional deaths on Saturday, bringing the total to 167.

“Both of the deceased were in their 70s, were hospitalized for COVID and neither was related to congregate care,” said Emily Killian, Catawba County Public Health Community Engagement Specialist. “Both were high risk due to age, medical condition or race/ethnicity.”

Catawba County Public Health also reported 118 hospitalizations and 9,833 recoveries on Saturday.

Burke County Public Health reported 274 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The increase comes from a backlog of cases being reported from outside testing sites and cases reported through the State Electronic Disease Surveillance System, according to a county news release.

The total case count in Burke County is now at 6,380 cases, with 25 hospitalizations, 4,975 recoveries and 82 deaths related to the virus.

Caldwell County Health Department reported 114 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total to 5,974 cases. Of these, there are 58 hospitalizations, 2,978 recoveries and 77 deaths.