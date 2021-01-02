 Skip to main content
128 cases added to Catawba virus totals
COVID-19

Catawba County Public Health reported 128 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

This brings the county total to 11,769 cases. Public Health also reported two additional deaths on Saturday, bringing the total to 167.

“Both of the deceased were in their 70s, were hospitalized for COVID and neither was related to congregate care,” said Emily Killian, Catawba County Public Health Community Engagement Specialist. “Both were high risk due to age, medical condition or race/ethnicity.”

Catawba County Public Health also reported 118 hospitalizations and 9,833 recoveries on Saturday.

Burke County Public Health reported 274 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The increase comes from a backlog of cases being reported from outside testing sites and cases reported through the State Electronic Disease Surveillance System, according to a county news release.

The total case count in Burke County is now at 6,380 cases, with 25 hospitalizations, 4,975 recoveries and 82 deaths related to the virus.

Caldwell County Health Department reported 114 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total to 5,974 cases. Of these, there are 58 hospitalizations, 2,978 recoveries and 77 deaths.

Alexander County’s COVID-19 total increased by 93 cases on Saturday, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. This brings the county total to 2,755 cases, with 30 total deaths.

NCDHHS reported 9,365 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the state total to 558,437 cases. Of these, there are 3,479 hospitalizations and 6,892 deaths related to the virus.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

128 new cases

11,769 total cases

118 hospitalized

167 deaths

9,833 recovered

1,259 vaccinated

Burke County

274 new cases

6,380 total cases

25 hospitalized

82 deaths

4,975 recovered

609 vaccinated

Caldwell County

114 new cases

5,974 total cases

58 hospitalized

77 deaths

2,978 recovered

460 vaccinated

Alexander County

93 new cases

2,755 total cases

15 hospitalized

30 deaths

1,945 recovered

188 vaccinated

North Carolina

9,365 new cases

558,437 total cases

3,479 hospitalized

6,892 deaths

403,488 recovered

63,571 vaccinated

Caldwell County data is as of Friday. Burke County data is as of Thursday.

