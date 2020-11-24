123 new COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County

Catawba County reported 123 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The new cases put the county total at 6,547, according to Catawba County Public Health. About 76 percent of the county’s cases are considered recovered.

There were two new coronavirus-related deaths reported Tuesday, bringing the county total to 89. The latest deaths were those of a person in their 60s and a person in their 70s. Both were hospitalized with COVID-19 and considered high risk. Neither death is related to a congregate care facility.

There are 54 county residents hospitalized with the virus.

Statewide there were 3,100 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday putting the state total at 342,294, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There are 1,724 people hospitalized with the virus and 5,074 people have died.