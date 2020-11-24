 Skip to main content
123 new COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County
CATAWBA COUNTY

Catawba County reported 123 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The new cases put the county total at 6,547, according to Catawba County Public Health. About 76 percent of the county’s cases are considered recovered.

There were two new coronavirus-related deaths reported Tuesday, bringing the county total to 89. The latest deaths were those of a person in their 60s and a person in their 70s. Both were hospitalized with COVID-19 and considered high risk. Neither death is related to a congregate care facility.

There are 54 county residents hospitalized with the virus.

Statewide there were 3,100 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday putting the state total at 342,294, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There are 1,724 people hospitalized with the virus and 5,074 people have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

123 new cases

6,547 total cases

54 hospitalized

89 deaths

4,979 recovered

Burke County

41 new cases

3,922 total cases

14 hospitalized

66 deaths

3,151 recovered

Caldwell County

43 new cases

3,285 total cases

23 hospitalized

40 deaths

2,131 recovered

Alexander County

0 new cases

1,373 total cases

27 hospitalized

13 deaths

1,053 recovered

North Carolina

3,100 new cases

342,294 total cases

1,724 hospitalized

5,074 deaths

293,555 recovered

Burke and Caldwell county data is as of Monday. Alexander County data is as of Thursday. Catawba County and state data is as of Tuesday.

