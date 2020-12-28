Trinity Village residents were treated to a Joy Ride parade in May where friends and family drove by to say hello. Click here to see more.

Hickory High School recognized the class of 2020 in a graduation like no other in May. Click here to see more.

Newton residents and leaders gathered outside the Newton Police Department and marched through downtown demanding change while promoting a peaceful protest in June. Click here to see more.

Another demonstration was held in Hickory a few days following the protest in Newton. Click here to see more.

School days looked quite different this year. Click here to see more.

The 19th anniversary of 9/11 was recognized by locals. Click here to see more.

The 20th anniversary of Zahra Baker's death was remembered. Click here to see more.

Local veterans recalled their time in service. Click here to read more about veteran David Roberts II.

President Donald Trump visited the Hickory area in November. Click here to see more.

We talked with local experts and doctors about the COVID-19 pandemic. Click here to see more.

The Hickory Aviation Museum added the Blue Angel #5 F/A-18 BuNo 162411 plane to their collection. Click here to see more.

We covered the November flooding in Alexander County that claimed six lives. Click here to see more.