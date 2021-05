HICKORY — A National Day of Prayer observance will be held Thursday, May 6, under the Sails on Union Square in downtown Hickory.

More than 15 different groups will be praying and singing there from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mayor Hank Guess and others will be speaking from noon to 1 p.m.

The public is invited to come and join these groups in prayer.

The theme this year is "Lord, pour out your love, life and liberty."