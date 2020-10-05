12 COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County

Catawba County saw 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The latest cases bring the county’s total case count to 3,361 since the pandemic began. Of those, about 86 percent are considered recovered. The remaining have not yet met the criteria to be considered recovered.

There are 24 county residents hospitalized with the virus, according to public health.

There were no new COVID-19-related county resident deaths reported on Monday, leaving the county’s total at 55.

Statewide there were 2,258 new cases reported on Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The number is higher than typical because of an error on Sunday that delayed the reporting of some cases.

The state total is 219,754 cases. There are 971 people hospitalized with the virus and 3,637 have died.