12 COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County
  • Updated
Catawba County saw 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The latest cases bring the county’s total case count to 3,361 since the pandemic began. Of those, about 86 percent are considered recovered. The remaining have not yet met the criteria to be considered recovered.

There are 24 county residents hospitalized with the virus, according to public health.

There were no new COVID-19-related county resident deaths reported on Monday, leaving the county’s total at 55.

Statewide there were 2,258 new cases reported on Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The number is higher than typical because of an error on Sunday that delayed the reporting of some cases.

The state total is 219,754 cases. There are 971 people hospitalized with the virus and 3,637 have died.

Coronavirus numbers

Catawba County

12 new cases

3,361 total cases

24 patients hospitalized

55 total deaths

2,892 people recovered

Burke County

14 new cases

2,492 total cases

9 patients hospitalized

47 total deaths

2,136 people recovered

Caldwell County

0 new cases

1,786 total cases

15 patients hospitalized

29 total deaths

1,085 people recovered

Alexander County

0 new cases

543 total cases

4 patients hospitalized

8 total deaths

443 people recovered

North Carolina

2,258 new cases

219,754 total cases

971 patients hospitalized

3,637 total deaths

184,422 people recovered

Caldwell and Burke counties data is as of Saturday. Alexander County data is as of Friday.

