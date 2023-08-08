Approximately 12,000 people were still without electricity as of 8 a.m. in Catawba County, according to the Duke Energy outage map.

Communities with significant outages include Mountain View, Conover, Newton and Catawba.

The outages are in the aftermath of a storm that roared through Catawba County shortly after 5 p. m. on Monday.

The storm dropped trees, limbs and significant rain on the region. At one point, 90 percent of Newton was without power, according to the City of Newton’s website.

There are reports of significant damages in Iredell and Alexander counties, as well.