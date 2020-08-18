11th outbreak identified in Catawba County

Catawba County Public Health announced a newly identified COVID-19 outbreak at Elmcroft of Newton, according to a recent press release.
Two residents and one staff member at the facility tested positive for the virus. This is the 11th congregate care facility outbreak identified in Catawba County. In a congregate living setting, a COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases.
Elmcroft of Newton has conducted additional testing and is working closely with Public Health to ensure control measures are in place to help prevent further spread of the disease, according to the release.
Public Health is continuing daily monitoring of all congregate care facilities in the community in order to respond as quickly as possible to reports of potential illness.
Catawba County reported 21 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county total to 2,367. One new death was reported as well for a total of 36. There are 20 patients currently hospitalized, and 1,772 have recovered.
Burke County reported 23 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday, bringing the total to 1,858. Two patients were added to the hospitalization total, which is now nine. Also, 1,562 people have recovered from COVID-19 and 30 have died in the county.
Caldwell County’s total COVID-19 cases jumped by 40 on Monday. The total is now at 1,305 with 682 people recovered.
The county also reported 19 hospitalizations and an additional death, bringing the total to 18. The patient, who was between the ages of 65 and 74, had been hospitalized and was reported to have underlying health conditions, according to a Caldwell County press release.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,263 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Tuesday. The state total is now 146,779. Out of those, 1,026 patients are hospitalized, 127,749 have recovered, and 2,396 have died.
