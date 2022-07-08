115-year-old store goes up in flames in Hudson; burn was planned as training for firefighters

A 115-year-old, two-story building in downtown Hudson came tumbling down in a roaring blaze Thursday night. A portion of the front wall landed on the pavement with a loud thud that echoed through the streets. Approximately 100 people, along with numerous firefighters, watched.

The building, once home to the Throneburg Store, was deemed dangerous due to structural damage, Caldwell County Public Information Officer Paige Counts said. As a result, the building was burned down with a controlled fire during a training exercise with nearly every fire department in Caldwell County present.

In 1903, Plato Morgan Throneburg established his company, P.M. Throneburg and Son, which would later become the Throneburg Store. In 1907, the store’s building was erected, according to a Lenoir News-Topic article from Oct. 1, 1920.

“Back in 1907, this building was exactly what Hudson needed,” Sudie Throneburg, great-granddaughter of the original store owner, said. “(The Throneburg Store) started getting tons of business right in the very beginning, when there was only 300 people or so that lived in Hudson.”

Sudie Throneburg and her brother Larry Throneburg helped light the fire that eventually consumed the building on Thursday at around 7 p.m. Larry Throneburg said the store building has been home to a number of businesses throughout its 115 years, including a library and post office.

When 62-year-old Hudson resident Tony Crump was a child, he would go to the Throneburg Store with his family anytime they would come into the downtown area, he said. He said his grandmother lived behind the Throneburg Store and would often take him across the street to get ice cream.

“And my uncle owned a barber shop on the side (of the Throneburg Store building),” Crump said. “I used to get my hair cut down there when I was a little boy, and then we'd walk around, walk up to the store. They had toys and clothes and stuff like that.”

Crump said the demolition was bittersweet. He said the building was in bad shape, but he hates to see old things go away, especially something that was part of the town for so long.

Sudie Throneburg said her great-great-grandfather, Mathias Miller Throneburg, originally purchased around 100 acres of land in Hudson. Five acres, including the plot where the store stood, is still owned by the family, she said.

The Throneburg Store closed in 2007 when Jack Throneburg died, Sudie Throneburg said.

“I'm sad. I feel like it's a death, frankly,” Sudie Throneburg said. “However, there was no way of salvaging the building. We feel sort of bad that the building has primarily sat empty for a number of years and now it's coming down. Part of me is sad to see it go, but I know there's another vision for Main Street.”