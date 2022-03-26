114-year-old sanctuary to reopen

St. Matthew’s Reformed Church in Maiden extends a community-wide invitation to join the celebration as the church reopens its historic 114-year-old sanctuary with a rededication service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 3, after undergoing an extensive, year-long renovation.

“One of my favorite things about ministry is learning peoples’ stories,” said the Rev. William Sowers, pastor at St. Matthew’s.

“Churches, just like people, have their own stories. With the sanctuary rededication at St. Matthew’s, I feel we are moving into a new volume with many chapters ahead of us. This will bring people together and will continue to be a great source of support for this community for generations to come.”

First occupied in 1908, the sanctuary has received a facelift that reflects the historical reverence of the 1900s era. The renovation included exposing the handmade original brick walls, removing carpet to highlight the rustic heart pine flooring, and new pews that now make room for more than 200 people.

With many generous member and non-member contributions and multiple fundraisers, St. Matthew’s can move forward after the renovation without taking on any unnecessary debt.

The sanctuary rededication service on April 3 will be a treasured moment in the church’s 185-year history, Sowers said. All are invited to join the worship service followed by a covered-dish celebration.

St. Matthew’s Reformed Church is a member of the United Church of Christ (UCC) denomination. Formed in 1836, St. Matthew’s is in Lincoln County at 4575 Maiden Highway, Maiden, NC 28650. For more information, visit stmatthewsmaiden.org.