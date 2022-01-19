110 Catawba County residents hospitalized with COVID-19

COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases in Catawba County continue to climb.

As of Wednesday, 110 Catawba County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, almost 30 more than a week earlier, according to Catawba County Public Health.

Catawba Valley Medical Center had 83 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, in line with the week before. The hospital had 16 COVID-19 patients in the ICU, 12 of whom were on ventilators.

Catawba County also saw 1,132 new COVID-19 cases in a week, according to public health’s weekly update on Wednesday. That's more than double the weekly numbers reported throughout December.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new cases reported Wednesday put the county’s total past the 30,000 mark, at 30,890 cases since the pandemic began.

Seven county residents died during the past week, putting the county’s total COVID-19-related deaths at 488.

In Catawba County, 88,347 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There are 36,177 people who have received a vaccine booster or additional dose.