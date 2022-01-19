 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
110 Catawba County residents hospitalized with COVID-19
0 Comments
alert featured

110 Catawba County residents hospitalized with COVID-19

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
012022-hdr-news-overview-p1

Frye Regional Medical Center screens employees for COVID-19 amid rising cases and hospitalizations.

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases in Catawba County continue to climb.

As of Wednesday, 110 Catawba County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, almost 30 more than a week earlier, according to Catawba County Public Health.

Catawba Valley Medical Center had 83 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, in line with the week before. The hospital had 16 COVID-19 patients in the ICU, 12 of whom were on ventilators.

Catawba County also saw 1,132 new COVID-19 cases in a week, according to public health’s weekly update on Wednesday. That's more than double the weekly numbers reported throughout December.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The new cases reported Wednesday put the county’s total past the 30,000 mark, at 30,890 cases since the pandemic began.

Seven county residents died during the past week, putting the county’s total COVID-19-related deaths at 488.

In Catawba County, 88,347 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There are 36,177 people who have received a vaccine booster or additional dose.

Statewide, there have been 2,147,777 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. As of Wednesday, the state reported a new high for coronavirus hospitalizations, with 4,689 people hospitalized with the virus.

North Carolina reached 20,037 COVID-related deaths, according to NCDHHS.

Want the vaccine?

To get an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health, sign up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org or call 828-282-2002.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

30,890 total cases

110 hospitalized

488 deaths

19,040 recovered

88,347 vaccinated

Burke County

20,851 total cases

36 hospitalized

286 deaths

17,694 recovered

43,228 vaccinated

Caldwell County

19,455 total cases

25 hospitalized

233 deaths

18,061 recovered

40,271 vaccinated

Alexander County

8,596 total cases

6 hospitalized

128 deaths

1,945 recovered

16,904 vaccinated

North Carolina

2,147,777 total cases

4,689 hospitalized

20,037 deaths

1,748,088 recovered

6,677,271 vaccinated

Caldwell County data is as of Jan. 19. All other data is as of Wednesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden calls on Fed to fight inflation

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert