11-year-old from Taylorsville killed in motorcycle accident Sunday

An 11-year-old from Taylorsville died following a motorcycle accident on Sunday near Blowing Rock.

Jason Kruk of Taylorsville was traveling south on the Blue Ridge Parkway on Sunday on a motorcycle with his 11-year-old son, according to a press release from the National Park Service.

Kruk took a corrective action after the vehicle in front of him suddenly stopped. The motorcycle entered the northbound traffic lane where it collided with a pickup truck, driven by William Marrs of Mocksville, the release stated.

The 11-year-old was airlifted to a local hospital. He later died from his injuries, according to the release. Kruk was also transported to a local hospital and treated for his injuries. Both were wearing helmets at the time of the accident, according to the release.

Marrs only had minor injuries.

The accident is still under investigation as of Wednesday, according to Caitlin Worth, volunteer coordinator for Blue Ridge Parkway.

