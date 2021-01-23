11 virus deaths reported across Catawba Valley

Catawba County Public Health reported 65 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths related to the virus Saturday.
One deceased was in their 60s, hospitalized for COVID and was not connected to congregate care. The other was over age 80, not hospitalized and was connected to congregate care. These deaths bring the county total to 229.
Catawba County is now at 14,584 total COVID-19 cases, with 107 hospitalizations and 12,967 recoveries.
Burke County Public Health reported 91 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths Friday. This brings the county’s total to 8,165 cases, with 26 hospitalizations and 6,416 recoveries.
The deceased were in their 50s and 80s, and were hospitalized. They later died from COVID-19 related medical complications, according to a Burke County Public Health news release. This brings the county’s total to 111 virus-related deaths.
Caldwell County Health Department reported 102 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths Friday. This brings the county total to 7,710 virus cases, with 46 hospitalized and 3,627 recoveries.
The seven deaths bring the county total to 102. Of the seven reported Friday, four patients were over the age of 75; two were between the ages of 65 and 74; and the other was between the ages of 50 and 64, according to a Caldwell County Health Department news release. Six patients were reported to have underlying health conditions, and three were hospitalized.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) reported 34 new COVID-19 cases in Alexander County on Saturday. This brings the county total to 3,350 cases, with 20 hospitalizations, 61 deaths and 1,945 recoveries.
NCDHHS reported 7,181 new COVID-19 cases across the state Saturday for a total of 712,716 cases. Of these, there are 3,416 hospitalizations, 8,586 deaths and 579,573 recoveries.