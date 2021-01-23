11 virus deaths reported across Catawba Valley

Catawba County Public Health reported 65 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths related to the virus Saturday.

One deceased was in their 60s, hospitalized for COVID and was not connected to congregate care. The other was over age 80, not hospitalized and was connected to congregate care. These deaths bring the county total to 229.

Catawba County is now at 14,584 total COVID-19 cases, with 107 hospitalizations and 12,967 recoveries.

Burke County Public Health reported 91 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths Friday. This brings the county’s total to 8,165 cases, with 26 hospitalizations and 6,416 recoveries.

The deceased were in their 50s and 80s, and were hospitalized. They later died from COVID-19 related medical complications, according to a Burke County Public Health news release. This brings the county’s total to 111 virus-related deaths.

Caldwell County Health Department reported 102 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths Friday. This brings the county total to 7,710 virus cases, with 46 hospitalized and 3,627 recoveries.