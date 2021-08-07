11 sentenced in meth ring included people from Claremont, Newton and Hickory

Brian Duane Martz, 42, received 191 months in prison and five years of supervised release, according to the release.

Lowell Thomas Messer, 44, of Newton, received 120 months in prison and five years of supervised release. Messer also pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to the release.

Jason Keith Reichard, 39, of Newton, received 36 months in prison and three years of supervised release, according to the release.

Cynthia Roxanne Shook, 35, of Catawba, received 60 months in prison and two years of supervised release. Shook also pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to the release.

Thomas Dewayne Simmons Jr., 35, of Snellville, Ga., received 150 months in prison and five years of supervised release. Simmons also pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to the release.

Samantha Jean Taylor, 26, of Newton, received 120 months in prison and five years of supervised release, according to the release.

There were 29 agencies and police departments that worked together to bring down the ring, the release said, including the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, the Newton Police Department, the Conover Police Department, the Maiden Police Department, the Hickory Police Department and the Longview Police Department.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.