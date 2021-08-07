11 sentenced in meth ring included people from Claremont, Newton and Hickory

Prison sentences for 11 members of a methamphetamine trafficking ring in Catawba, Lincoln, Caldwell and Alexander counties were handed down this week, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
The 11 were sentenced Wednesday and Thursday by U.S District Judge Kenneth D. Bell in Charlotte.
Kimberly Deann Bumgarner, 56, of Claremont, received 60 months in prison and two years of supervised release. Bumgarner also pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to the release.
Ruth Marie Dugger, 38, of Claremont, received 132 months in prison and five years of supervised release. Dugger also pleaded guilty possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to the release.
Aaron Douglas Goodson, 30, of Maiden, received 210 months in prison and five years of supervised release. Goodson also pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to the release.
Tiffany Christmas Hirani, 34, of Monroe, Ga., received 210 months in prison and five years of supervised release, according to the release.
Priscilla Chapman Lambert, 34, of Hickory, received 151 months in prison and five years of supervised release, according to the release.
Brian Duane Martz, 42, received 191 months in prison and five years of supervised release, according to the release.
Lowell Thomas Messer, 44, of Newton, received 120 months in prison and five years of supervised release. Messer also pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to the release.
Jason Keith Reichard, 39, of Newton, received 36 months in prison and three years of supervised release, according to the release.
Cynthia Roxanne Shook, 35, of Catawba, received 60 months in prison and two years of supervised release. Shook also pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to the release.
Thomas Dewayne Simmons Jr., 35, of Snellville, Ga., received 150 months in prison and five years of supervised release. Simmons also pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to the release.
Samantha Jean Taylor, 26, of Newton, received 120 months in prison and five years of supervised release, according to the release.
There were 29 agencies and police departments that worked together to bring down the ring, the release said, including the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, the Newton Police Department, the Conover Police Department, the Maiden Police Department, the Hickory Police Department and the Longview Police Department.