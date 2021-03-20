11% of Catawba County residents got COVID-19 in 1 year

In the next step of fighting off COVID-19, vaccine distribution, those partnerships are increasingly important, McCracken said.

“Collaborations over the last year allowed us all to extend capacity beyond any one organization, pool resources, provide efficiencies and come together with a common goal,” she said. “We are excited to see where these will continue to take us over the coming weeks, months and years as we work to prevent additional spread of this disease through vaccination and other prevention efforts.”

The county is working closely with Catawba Valley Health System and Frye Regional Medical Center to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. They are able to share appointment requests and even vaccine doses when needed.

Vaccinations are the way to move past the pandemic, McCracken said.

“Looking forward, it is critical that people get vaccinated and continue taking measures to protect themselves, their loved ones and the community from COVID-19,” she said.

Since vaccinations started in December, 29,653 county residents have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine — 18.5% of the county’s population. Of those, 18,322 people are fully vaccinated, with both doses of the series or one dose the single-shot vaccine.