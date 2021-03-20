11% of Catawba County residents got COVID-19 in 1 year

In the past year, at least one in every 10 Catawba County residents contracted COVID-19. Of those county residents who got COVID-19, 291 died.
The COVID-19 pandemic first reached Catawba County on March 20, 2020, when the very first case was confirmed. In the year since, the virus spread to at least 17,568 county residents as of Friday, according to Catawba County Public Health.
The virus changed lives, and the pandemic is still an ongoing battle, Catawba County Public Health Director Jennifer McCracken said.
“Our community, like so many others across the state, nation and globe, has been rocked by COVID-19,” McCracken said. “The pandemic has been devastating for many of our residents, and it’s not over.”
In the 52 weeks since Catawba County’s first case was reported, the county saw an average of 338 new COVID-19 cases each week. At the height of the pandemic, 1,232 new cases were reported over seven days.
An average of five to six county resident deaths related to COVID-19 were reported each week in the past year, but the most reported over seven days was 29 deaths.
Watching the death toll increase was heartbreaking, McCracken said.
“Watching the COVID-19 death toll continue to rise has been the most difficult aspect of this pandemic,” McCracken said. “We all know how to prevent the spread of this disease, yet it continues to take the lives of our loved ones.”
Looking back to the county’s first case, McCracken feels public health was as prepared as it could be for the disease. The department used all the continually changing guidance available at the time, and adjusted as needed, she said.
Even before the U.S. saw its first case of the coronavirus, the health department began holding large meetings with other community organizations to talk about COVID-19 and how to prepare, McCracken said.
“At the time, these meetings may have seemed somewhat premature, as no one had any idea when or how the pandemic would affect us,” McCracken said. “In hindsight, they were well worth the effort because when our first case was confirmed, our community was in a strong position to begin an aggressive, collaborative response.”
Though the health department had prepared, the speed at which everything changed — from government recommendations, to testing and treatment etiquette, to state mandates — was one of public health’s greatest challenges, McCracken said.
The adjustments happened daily sometimes, as more information was gained about the disease.
“We have all had to adjust to constant and extremely difficult changes over the past year,” McCracken said.
Out of the challenges have come triumphs, she said. The county has built strong working relationships with other organizations, such as local hospitals and nonprofits.
In the next step of fighting off COVID-19, vaccine distribution, those partnerships are increasingly important, McCracken said.
“Collaborations over the last year allowed us all to extend capacity beyond any one organization, pool resources, provide efficiencies and come together with a common goal,” she said. “We are excited to see where these will continue to take us over the coming weeks, months and years as we work to prevent additional spread of this disease through vaccination and other prevention efforts.”
The county is working closely with Catawba Valley Health System and Frye Regional Medical Center to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. They are able to share appointment requests and even vaccine doses when needed.
Vaccinations are the way to move past the pandemic, McCracken said.
“Looking forward, it is critical that people get vaccinated and continue taking measures to protect themselves, their loved ones and the community from COVID-19,” she said.
Since vaccinations started in December, 29,653 county residents have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine — 18.5% of the county’s population. Of those, 18,322 people are fully vaccinated, with both doses of the series or one dose the single-shot vaccine.
Even with hope on the horizon, as vaccinations increase and new daily cases decrease, McCracken expects COVID-19 to have a lasting impact on the community. She hopes lessons in disease prevention — how disease can spread, cleanliness and social distancing — will stick with people. They can be applied well into the future, she said.
The health department will also carry lessons from the pandemic with them, McCracken said.
There are still new cases of COVID-19 reported every day, and caution is still required even after people are vaccinated, she said. The ultimate impact of the pandemic won’t be known for a long time.
“We are still actively responding to this evolving pandemic,” McCracken said. “It will take some time for us to know the true scope of the pandemic’s impact on our community.”