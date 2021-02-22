11 new COVID-19 casesassociated with Hickory Public Schools

Hickory Public Schools reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in students and staff last week, according to the school system dashboard.
There were eight new student cases and three staff cases reported between Feb. 13 and Feb. 19.
The eight student cases put the school system’s total at 201 confirmed student cases since August 2020.
The new staff cases bring the staff total to 76 cases.
As of Friday, there were 39 students quarantined due to the virus and seven staff members. The previous Friday, Feb. 12, there were 80 students quarantined and 16 staff members.
Hickory Public Schools has not found any cases of spread between students and staff or reported any clusters at any schools.
Case count
Catawba County saw 49 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to Catawba County Public Health.
The new cases raise the county’s total to 16,896 cases.
No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Catawba County Monday. There have been 276 total deaths.
There are 48 county residents hospitalized with the virus.
Just The Facts
Catawba County
49 new cases
16,896 total cases
48 hospitalized
276 deaths
15,781 recovered
18,378 vaccinated
Burke County
18 new cases
9,332 total cases
8 hospitalized
138 deaths
8,611 recovered
11,486 vaccinated
Caldwell County
30 new cases
8,493 total cases
17 hospitalized
129 deaths
7,441 recovered
10,942 vaccinated
Alexander County
17 new cases
3,856 total cases
10 hospitalized
76 deaths
1,945 recovered
4,348 vaccinated
North Carolina
2,133 new cases
844,770 total cases
1,567 hospitalized
10,934 deaths
795,521 recovered
1,306,127 vaccinated
Caldwell County data is as of Friday. Burke County data is as of Saturday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.
Want the vaccine?
Eligible people can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health by signing up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org or calling 828-695-6650.
