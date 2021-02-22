11 new COVID-19 casesassociated with Hickory Public Schools

Hickory Public Schools reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in students and staff last week, according to the school system dashboard.

There were eight new student cases and three staff cases reported between Feb. 13 and Feb. 19.

The eight student cases put the school system’s total at 201 confirmed student cases since August 2020.

The new staff cases bring the staff total to 76 cases.

As of Friday, there were 39 students quarantined due to the virus and seven staff members. The previous Friday, Feb. 12, there were 80 students quarantined and 16 staff members.

Hickory Public Schools has not found any cases of spread between students and staff or reported any clusters at any schools.

Case count

Catawba County saw 49 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The new cases raise the county’s total to 16,896 cases.

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Catawba County Monday. There have been 276 total deaths.

There are 48 county residents hospitalized with the virus.

