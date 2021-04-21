$108 million in COVID-19 relief headed to Catawba County

In the next round of funding, Catawba County may see as much as $108.2 million in COVID-19 relief coming to schools and government entities.
The county’s three school systems will get a large portion of the funding, with about $59.5 million expected to go to Catawba County Schools, Hickory Public Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools.
The schools’ money will come from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, passed this year, and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, passed at the end of 2020.
The Catawba County school system is estimated to get about $39.2 million between the two acts, according to county officials.
Hickory Public Schools may get about $12.3 million, and Newton-Conover City Schools could receive about $7.9 million.
The money will be restricted in use, but the exact guidelines are not yet clear, said Assistant County Manager Alison Alexander at a county budget meeting Monday.
Catawba County government is expecting about $30.9 million from the ARP Act, she said.
The city of Hickory will get the largest sum between the county’s municipalities, Alexander said. Hickory may get $8.25 million from the ARP Act.
Newton could get about $3.8 million, and Conover is estimated to get $2.5 million.
Longview could get $1.4 million, Maiden $1 million, Claremont $410,000, Catawba $180,000, and Brookford $110,000.
What, exactly, the relief funding can be used for may not be set in stone until May, Alexander said. The money is required to be given to municipalities and governments no later than 60 days after the ARP Act passed, Alexander said.
“There’s a chance we may have money before we have guidance on how it can be spent,” she said.
The county and local governments must use the money by the end of 2024, she said. The school systems will have until 2025.
Catawba County does not have any plans for the ARP Act money yet, but other sources of COVID-19 relief funding may go toward growing Catawba County Public Health, said County Manager Mick Berry during the budget meeting.
In the coming fiscal year, which starts in July, Catawba County is planning to add two new full-time school nurses through the health department using COVID-19 relief funding, Berry said.
The $155,000 in relief funding would be used to add nurses to schools with the children with the most medical needs, likely Blackburn Elementary, Sherrills Ford Elementary and Mills Creek Middle, Berry said.
The county is also planning to add a clinic services administrative assistant to help with public health’s communicable disease response and immunizations, Berry said. The position would cost about $57,000 in the first year.
Berry said the health department is expecting to have COVID-19 related work for years to come.
“We believe some form of communicable disease response will be part of what we’re doing for a long time,” Berry said. “We’re taking a position of using these COVID funds to put ourselves in a position to respond to what’s in front of us and put us in a position to respond to what is coming.”