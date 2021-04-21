$108 million in COVID-19 relief headed to Catawba County

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Longview could get $1.4 million, Maiden $1 million, Claremont $410,000, Catawba $180,000, and Brookford $110,000.

What, exactly, the relief funding can be used for may not be set in stone until May, Alexander said. The money is required to be given to municipalities and governments no later than 60 days after the ARP Act passed, Alexander said.

“There’s a chance we may have money before we have guidance on how it can be spent,” she said.

The county and local governments must use the money by the end of 2024, she said. The school systems will have until 2025.

Catawba County does not have any plans for the ARP Act money yet, but other sources of COVID-19 relief funding may go toward growing Catawba County Public Health, said County Manager Mick Berry during the budget meeting.

In the coming fiscal year, which starts in July, Catawba County is planning to add two new full-time school nurses through the health department using COVID-19 relief funding, Berry said.

The $155,000 in relief funding would be used to add nurses to schools with the children with the most medical needs, likely Blackburn Elementary, Sherrills Ford Elementary and Mills Creek Middle, Berry said.