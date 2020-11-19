101 new COVID-19 cases in Catawba County

For the sixth day in a row, Catawba County set a new record for its seven-day increase in COVID-19 cases.

On Thursday, Catawba County Public Health reported 101 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, putting the total increase for the past seven days at 647 new cases — an average of 92.4 cases per day.

The county also reported an additional COVID-19 related death on Thursday, the 11th in seven days. A total of 82 county residents have died.

The latest death was a person over 80 who was not hospitalized. The death is related to a congregate care facility.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The county surpassed 6,000 cases on Thursday, reaching 6,092 cases since the pandemic began. Of those, about 82 percent are considered recovered.

There are 53 county residents hospitalized with the virus, an increase of one from Wednesday and a new record high.

Statewide, North Carolina saw another record high daily increase in new COVID-19 cases with 4,296 new cases on Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state has seen 325,158 total cases.

There are 1,538 people hospitalized with the virus and 4,936 people have died.