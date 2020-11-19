 Skip to main content
101 new COVID-19 cases in Catawba County
For the sixth day in a row, Catawba County set a new record for its seven-day increase in COVID-19 cases.

On Thursday, Catawba County Public Health reported 101 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, putting the total increase for the past seven days at 647 new cases — an average of 92.4 cases per day.

The county also reported an additional COVID-19 related death on Thursday, the 11th in seven days. A total of 82 county residents have died.

The latest death was a person over 80 who was not hospitalized. The death is related to a congregate care facility.

The county surpassed 6,000 cases on Thursday, reaching 6,092 cases since the pandemic began. Of those, about 82 percent are considered recovered.

There are 53 county residents hospitalized with the virus, an increase of one from Wednesday and a new record high.

Statewide, North Carolina saw another record high daily increase in new COVID-19 cases with 4,296 new cases on Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state has seen 325,158 total cases.

There are 1,538 people hospitalized with the virus and 4,936 people have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

101 new cases

6,092 total cases

53 hospitalized

82 deaths

4,979 recovered

Burke County

55 new cases

3,678 total cases

17 hospitalized

65 deaths

2,986 recovered

Caldwell County

36 new cases

3,140 total cases

22 hospitalized

39 deaths

2,050 recovered

Alexander County

0 new cases

1,097 total cases

27 hospitalized

13 deaths

1,053 recovered

North Carolina

4,296 new cases

325,158 total cases

1,538 hospitalized

4,936 deaths

276,132 recovered

Burke and Caldwell county data is as of Wednesday. Alexander County data is as of Nov. 13.

