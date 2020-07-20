101 new COVID-19 cases for Hickory Metropolitan area, deemed "red zone" in White House report

Burke County reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, putting the county total at 1,327 cases. The county saw its 24th COVID-19 related death on Saturday in a patient who was in their 70s with underlying conditions. At least 1,041 patients are recovered and nine are hospitalized.

Caldwell County reported 38 new COVID-19 cases since Friday. The county has 783 total cases, 395 of which are recovered, 18 are hospitalized and nine have died. The remaining 379 are active cases.

Most recently, Alexander County has 188 total coronavirus cases and one death. At least 129 people have recovered, according to the last update on Thursday.

North Carolina as a whole was listed as a red zone for cases -- more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people -- and nearly a red zone for test positivity, with nearly 10 percent of tests returned positive. On Monday, the state saw 1,268 new COVID-19 cases and 1,086 people hospitalized with the coronavirus. There have been a total of 1,642 COVID-19 related deaths and 101,046 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

The report recommended red zone areas enforce strict guidelines, including several already in place statewide like mask requirements, gym and bar closures, routine testing at nursing homes and assisted living facilities and increased contact tracing. The report also recommends encouraging people to eat outside and helping businesses expand outdoor areas, providing isolation facilities for COVID-19 positive patients who can’t isolate in their homes and limiting social gatherings to 10 people.

