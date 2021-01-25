 Skip to main content
101 new COVID-19 cases and one death reported in Catawba County Monday
101 new COVID-19 cases and one death reported in Catawba County Monday

Catawba County Public Health reported 101 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and one COVID-19 related death.

This brings the county total to 14,825 COVID-19 cases, with 101 hospitalizations, 230 deaths and 12,967 recoveries.

Burke County reported 97 new cases on Sunday, bringing the county total to 8,262 cases. Of the total cases, 26 people are currently hospitalized, 111 have died and 6,804 recovered.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) reported 14 new COVID-19 cases in Alexander County on Sunday. This brings the county total to 3,383 cases, with 20 hospitalizations, 61 deaths and 1,945 recoveries.

NCDHHS reported 4,633 new COVID-19 cases across the state Monday for a total of 723,445 cases. Of these, there are 3,287 hospitalizations, 8,720 deaths and 635,543 recoveries.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

101 new cases

14,825 total cases

101 hospitalized

230 deaths

12,967 recovered

7,736 vaccinated

Burke County

97 new cases

8,262 total cases

26 hospitalized

111 deaths

6,804 recovered

3,279 vaccinated

Caldwell County

102 new cases

7,710 total cases

46 hospitalized

102 deaths

3,627 recovered

5,273 vaccinated

Alexander County

14 new cases

3,383 total cases

20 hospitalized

61 deaths

1,945 recovered

1,529 vaccinated

North Carolina

4,633 new cases

723,445 total cases

3,287 hospitalized

8,720 deaths

635,543 recovered

496,837 vaccinated

Caldwell County data is as of Friday. Burke County data is as of Sunday.

