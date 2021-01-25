101 new COVID-19 cases and one death reported in Catawba County Monday

Catawba County Public Health reported 101 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and one COVID-19 related death.

This brings the county total to 14,825 COVID-19 cases, with 101 hospitalizations, 230 deaths and 12,967 recoveries.

Burke County reported 97 new cases on Sunday, bringing the county total to 8,262 cases. Of the total cases, 26 people are currently hospitalized, 111 have died and 6,804 recovered.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) reported 14 new COVID-19 cases in Alexander County on Sunday. This brings the county total to 3,383 cases, with 20 hospitalizations, 61 deaths and 1,945 recoveries.

NCDHHS reported 4,633 new COVID-19 cases across the state Monday for a total of 723,445 cases. Of these, there are 3,287 hospitalizations, 8,720 deaths and 635,543 recoveries.