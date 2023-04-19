Hickory Mayor Hank Guess honored twin sisters on Tuesday who celebrated their 100th birthday recently. The recognition came during a meeting of the Hickory City Council.

Lucille Starnes Yount and Louise Starnes Triplett were born in Brookford on April 1, 1923, which was Easter that year. They were born at home and were the middle children in a family of six siblings.

The twins sat in the front row at the meeting as Guess read and presented them with proclamations commemorating their birthday.

The proclamation gave an overview of the sister's lives and the ways they stuck together over the years.

They attended Clevenger Business College together, got married in the same ceremony on their 26th birthday and worked together for decades at First National Bank of Catawba County, with both retiring with the title of assistant vice president.

The sisters have lived on the same street in Viewmont for around 50 years.

“Through the years, their favorite activities have been cooking for their families, hosting holiday gatherings and shopping,” Guess said.