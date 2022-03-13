100-year-old has traveled widely but loves home

A large group of family and friends gathered at Wilkies Grove Baptist Church in Hickory on March 5 to celebrate the 100th birthday of Walter Howard Brittain.

Brittain was born, raised and lives in that church community, as have at least five previous generations.

Born March 5, 1922, and as a member of the first class to attend all years and graduate from the old George Hildebrand School, Brittain and his class went on a senior trip to the opening of the World’s Fair in New York City in 1940, where they saw many marvels from around the world, including a demonstration of a new invention called television. The trip also included a visit to Washington, D.C.

Brittain worked in textiles in Valdese while he courted and then married Lavada Kiser. But the second World War took him from his bride and new daughter and they would be separated for three years while he served overseas.

He served in the 5th Army infantry in North Africa and Italy, earning a Purple Heart and a Medal of Valor. After witnessing victory in Europe, he helped with prisoners and refugees until finally getting his honorable discharge in late 1945.