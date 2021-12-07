100 town homes, condos planned off N.C. Hwy. 150

A housing development of 100 town homes and condominiums is planned off N.C. Hwy. 150 in Sherrills Ford.

The development on Vinewood Road would have 76 town homes and 24 condominiums. The rezoning of the property was approved by the Catawba County Board of Commissioners on Monday, allowing the project to move forward.

The commissioners approved the rezoning on the condition that there are no short-term rentals allowed in the development and only 15% of the homes can be rented under one-year leases or longer at one time.

The planned development, called Waterstone, is on a piece of property that was previously approved for 126 condominiums and a restaurant. Those initial plans were scrapped, Catawba County Planning Co-Director Chris Timberlake said at Monday’s board meeting.

The housing is being developed by Century Communities and Sinacori Builders, Drew Rouzer with Century Communities said at the board meeting.

The condos are expected to be built by 2025, Rouzer said. They will be priced based on the market, but Rouzer said he expects the homes to sell for $450,000 or more each.

The plans for the property include room for N.C. Hwy. 150 to expand, as planned by the N.C. Department of Transportation.

