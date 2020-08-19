You have permission to edit this article.
100 members celebrate 100 years of voting rights
100 members celebrate 100 years of voting rights

CONOVER — Democratic Women of Catawba County announced that the organization conducted a membership drive with a goal of 100 members to coincide with the 100-year celebration since white women gained the right to vote.

The 19th Amendment was ratified on Aug. 18, 1920. Full voting equality was achieved 45 years later Aug. 6, 1965 when President Lyndon Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act.

DWCC encouraged local women of all colors to join its organization. Its  100th female was offered a free year’s membership. The winner was Margaret Noell.

The group's membership drive is ongoing. Visit www.demwomen.com for more information.

