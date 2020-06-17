10 new COVID-19 cases in Catawba County; 19th death in Burke County

This story was updated at 5:15 p.m. on June 17.
Catawba County native and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett announced Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID-19 and is in quarantine.
The 63-year-old, three-time Daytona 500 winner and 1999 Cup champion broke the news during the NASCAR Hall of Fame announcements while explaining why he wasn’t in the NBCSN studio with the other hosts.
Jarrett said he only had one symptom of the coronavirus.
“I’ve been one of the very fortunate ones that my symptom has only been a slight cough throughout all of this and it’s really getting less and less each day, so I’m doing very, very well," Jarrett said. “All I can say is follow all the guidelines, stay as safe as you possibly can and hopefully we can all get through this in the very near future."
Catawba County saw 10 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, according to Catawba County Public Health.
The county has reported 480 total confirmed cases of the virus. Of those reported cases, at least 230 people have recovered.
Not all cases of the coronavirus are included in the count because not everyone who has or had the virus is tested, according to public health.
Fourteen people are hospitalized with the virus in Catawba County and 13 people have died.
Burke County reported its 19th COVID-19 death on Wednesday, according to a release from the county. The patient was in their 70s and had an underlying condition. They were hospitalized when they died.
Burke County also saw eight new confirmed cases, putting the county’s total at 842 cases. At least 405 people have recovered and six people are hospitalized with the virus.
Caldwell County reported its highest single-day increase in confirmed cases with 23 new cases, according to a press release from the county. While some households had more than one case, the new cases don’t have other connections, the release said.
The new cases put the county’s total at 277 cases, 134 which have recovered. Five people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Caldwell and four people have died.
Alexander County reported three new cases on Wednesday, putting the county’s total at 53 cases, 40 of which have recovered. Two people are hospitalized with the virus in Alexander County, according to a press release from the county.
Statewide, just over 1,000 new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases were reported Wednesday putting the county total at 46,855 cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The state saw another high in the number of people hospitalized with the virus for the second day in a row, with 846 people hospitalized. There have been 1,168 COVID-19 deaths in North Carolina.
