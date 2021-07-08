$10 million plan in place for CVCC public safety training complex

Catawba Valley Community College intends to create a campus complex to train firefighters and police officers.

The college has been planning an expansion of its public safety training complex for about 20 years, CVCC President Garrett Hinshaw said. The college is now in a position to move the project along, he said.

“Our vision for it is to have a comprehensive fire, rescue, EMS and law enforcement training facility that’s one of a kind in this region that will benefit our communities and provide opportunities for local public safety officials to be educated and trained at the highest level they possibly can, because these are the people that are going to show up at our houses when we’re having a crisis,” Hinshaw said.

The county recently approved $250,000 for the college to buy another 6 acres next to its current public safety training complex on 21st Street Drive SE in Hickory. That site has a 55,000-square-foot asphalt pad for training. Two new fire training burn buildings have been funded and are set to be built on the property. The additional land and buildings are the first steps in growing the complex to be a one-stop shop for training.

A long-range plan for the site includes classrooms, more training props, an ATV training course and a locker room with showers, Hinshaw said.