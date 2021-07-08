$10 million plan in place for CVCC public safety training complex

Catawba Valley Community College intends to create a campus complex to train firefighters and police officers.
The college has been planning an expansion of its public safety training complex for about 20 years, CVCC President Garrett Hinshaw said. The college is now in a position to move the project along, he said.
“Our vision for it is to have a comprehensive fire, rescue, EMS and law enforcement training facility that’s one of a kind in this region that will benefit our communities and provide opportunities for local public safety officials to be educated and trained at the highest level they possibly can, because these are the people that are going to show up at our houses when we’re having a crisis,” Hinshaw said.
The county recently approved $250,000 for the college to buy another 6 acres next to its current public safety training complex on 21st Street Drive SE in Hickory. That site has a 55,000-square-foot asphalt pad for training. Two new fire training burn buildings have been funded and are set to be built on the property. The additional land and buildings are the first steps in growing the complex to be a one-stop shop for training.
A long-range plan for the site includes classrooms, more training props, an ATV training course and a locker room with showers, Hinshaw said.
In total, the improvements and additions could cost about $10 million, Hinshaw said. The high cost means putting the complex together a little at a time — though local public safety departments are eager to see it come together, he said.
“They’re excited, but we just can’t get it done fast enough,” Hinshaw said. “They want to see it done tomorrow — but we’re working as hard as we can with the resources we have.”
Hinshaw hopes the county will financially support some of the growth. He also has his eyes set on a state bond to pay for some of the complex.
Once complete, the training complex will teach current public safety employees in Catawba County in an easy-to-reach location so they won’t have to travel far. It will also attract and train students to fill public safety roles locally.
“We want to increase that pipeline for the future of Catawba and Alexander counties to make sure we can find enough personnel to fill the demand out there,” Hinshaw said.
He also hopes the emphasis on safety will help in economic development.
“If people feel more safe, they’re going to be more willing to move here when we are doing economic development,” Hinshaw said. “They’re going to see the quality that we create in our public safety areas.”
Initially, the college considered building a complex that would train people from counties across the region. Instead, the college is focused on serving emergency responders in Catawba and Alexander counties, while allowing other departments to train there when needed.
“We finally got into a position where we knew we were going to deliver it with the right intention, which is to serve our local people first,” he said.
There is no set timeline on the project, but CVCC is already moving some training props and materials to the complex to create a more central location for training.