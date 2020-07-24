You are the owner of this article.
10 COVID-19 deaths in a week in Catawba County
COVID-19

10 COVID-19 deaths in a week in Catawba County

Catawba County saw three new COVID-19 deaths on Friday. There have been 10 COVID-19 related deaths in the past week.

The most recent deaths bring the county’s total to 24, according to Catawba County Public Health.

None of the deaths were associated with a long-term care facility outbreak, Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said. One person was in their 40s with no underlying conditions and was not hospitalized when he or she died. The other two, one in their 80s and one in their 60s, both had underlying medical conditions and were hospitalized.

As of Friday, 20 people are hospitalized with the virus.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 29 to 1,685 cases on Friday. An estimated 1,241 have recovered.

According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, 41 percent of Catawba County’s cases were in people between the ages of 25 and 49. Twenty one percent of cases were in people 50 to 64, 18 percent were in 18 to 24, 13 percent in people under 17, 7 percent in people 65 to 74 and 5 percent were in people over 75.

The statewide numbers are similar, with 44 percent of cases in people 25 to 49 years old.

Alexander County has 236 total cases, 171 of which have recovered. One person is hospitalized and two people have died.

Caldwell County has 889 total confirmed cases, with 400 of those recovered. Ten people have died and 16 people are hospitalized.

Burke County has 1,438 total cases, 1,066 of which are recovered. Ten people are hospitalized and 25 people have died.

Statewide, North Carolina saw 2,102 new cases putting the total at 108,995 cases. The state reported 1,182 people hospitalized on Friday and 1,746 people have died, according to NCDHHS.

Burke, Alexander and Caldwell county numbers are as of Thursday.

Breaking News