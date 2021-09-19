10 Catawba Valley Community College students receive awards

Ten Catawba Valley Community College students are the latest recipients of the CVCC School of Workforce Development and the Arts (WDA) and the CVCC Foundation’s student incentive funding.
The award will count toward fall 2021 tuition and fees as each student pursues their respective degree in the School of WDA.
Among those recognized were Erika Feregrino (Special Credit-Drafting), Hayley Foster (Accounting and Finance), Gianluca Graziano (AFA Music), Lisa Jenkins (Business Administration), Evan King (Information Systems), Cathy Lee (AFA Music), Karla Morales (Accounting and Finance), Emma Norris (AFA Music) and Jeffrey Sarmiento (AFA Music).
CVCC student Kislev Perez (Computer-Integrated Machining) was also recognized for Gene Haas Foundation funding.
“This ceremony is a celebration of the hopes and dreams these students have as they seek to improve their personal lives and careers through the various programs of study we offer here at CVCC,” said Jeff Penley, senior professor for Technical and University Transfer Programs. “I am so pleased to be involved in a program that is so helpful to our deserving students, and I am joyous to celebrate this accomplishment with them.”
Attending the ceremony to recognize the students were their nominating program directors, including Accounting and Business Administration Director Christy Lefevers, AFA in Music Director Caroline Simyon and Computer-Integrated Machining Director Steven Rhoads.
Penley and CVCC School of WDA Dean Gary Muller and CVCC School of WDA Special Advisor were also in attendance.
“What a fine occasion this is,” Muller said of the recognition ceremony. “Not only is this ceremony a testament to the fine students we have here at CVCC, but it is also a testament to the tremendous support provided by our leadership team to assist these students. It is our hope that this funding, along with the motivation, determination and hard work these students demonstrate, will translate into personal and career success for each and every one of them. All of them will be outstanding ambassadors for CVCC and the entire Catawba Valley region.”
For more information regarding this initiative and the CVCC School of Workforce Development and the Arts and its programs, contact Dean Gary Muller at gmuller@cvcc.edu or Senior Professor and Student Advocate Jeff Penley at jpenley@cvcc.edu.