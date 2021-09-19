10 Catawba Valley Community College students receive awards

“What a fine occasion this is,” Muller said of the recognition ceremony. “Not only is this ceremony a testament to the fine students we have here at CVCC, but it is also a testament to the tremendous support provided by our leadership team to assist these students. It is our hope that this funding, along with the motivation, determination and hard work these students demonstrate, will translate into personal and career success for each and every one of them. All of them will be outstanding ambassadors for CVCC and the entire Catawba Valley region.”