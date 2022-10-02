$10,000 challenge: 'Make it happen' fundraiser will help band program

We all have opinions, ideas and suggestions concerning a variety of topics, but how many of us put our professed solutions into action — put our money, time and influence where our mouths are, so to speak?

That’s what entrepreneur and father Luke Walling is doing. He’s got ideas about what it takes for the education system to do its part in raising up kids to be productive, dependable, smart members of society — of the workforce. Young people who, during their school years, experience and come to appreciate the value and benefits of community and collegiality.

Luke, who owns an information technology business called Corporate Armor, described himself as “good at asking questions and problem-solving.” A big problem in education, particularly public schools, is the lack of funds needed to take teaching and learning to a higher level. Think materials, field trips, guest speakers, competitions, and the like.

When Luke’s son, Maximillian “Max” Walling, was at Sherrills Ford Elementary, Luke said he saw educators, particularly innovators, who didn’t have the money to do what they wanted to do in their classrooms.

“The leadership of the school (Principal Lathan Fowler) was asking, ‘How can we help the teachers?’ The need was funds for very specific things, such as for robotics programs, blended learning environments, expanding hands-on science programs.”

Luke went on to explain that the principal “united people he knew could accomplish the goal of raising funds, and I was one of them.”

Luke’s philosophy is that a teacher or a team of educators or a school needs to state what it wants/needs and why. What will the money be used for? And then let folks commence raising funds — not by asking parents and kids to sell something, such as cookie dough, but by asking for money, said Luke.

“I learned a lot about small-scale giving,” Luke continued, saying he took what he knew about sales and marketing and applied it to finding money for kids and great educators.

Now, he’s applying it to his son’s high school band.

A news release recently went out from those who support the Newton-Conover High School Marching Band. It stated, “Local business owner Luke Walling is challenging local businesses and community members to support a long-running program that impacts hundreds of our future community leaders and members; his business, Corporate Armor, will match up to $10,000 in donations to the Newton Conover High School Marching Band program in turn.”

Luke called it a Make-It-Happen fundraising program, pointing out the reason for his company’s inclination toward generosity: “[The N-C Marching Band program is] developing a hundred-plus children a year to become better leaders, better team players. This band program is developing all the skills — from leadership to accountability, working as a team — and the soft skills, such as the ability to communicate what you want, what you need — that any employer anywhere would want in a current or future workforce member.”

Luke knows firsthand what a quality education and membership in the NCHS band can do for a young person. Max is now a sophomore at Discovery High School, whose students can choose to participate with Newton-Conover High School students in the N-C Marching Band. Max plays trombone. Luke couldn’t be happier with what the band has done for his son. “He’s found his place,” Luke shared. “He’s become excited about school, about band. He enjoys his classes at Discovery School.”

Luke’s also noticed those who’ve gone before Max, how they’ve faired in the world, and how committed they remain to a high school band they haven’t marched with in years. An example is Robbie Gonzales, who’s in sales for Mars Wrigley and chairs the Newton-Conover Board of Education. Robbie, a 2007 NCHS graduate, played baritone under director Haskew Smith, who recently retired but has returned to assist new director Andy Escamilla. Robbie has volunteered with the band ever since graduation, most recently helping with audio, supervising band members, and coaching students on their marching.

Luke and Robbie credit Haskew with shaping the band members into the kind of people the world needs, saying he develops leaders to become leaders — to help the younger members of the band. “Haskew would say, ‘I haven’t taught band in years. I taught leadership,’” said Robbie.

Andy was a student teacher under Haskew and continued helping with the N-C band after his student teaching ended. Haskew is assisting Andy and “developing him as the best leader he can be and not telling him what to do,” said Robbie. “Haskew’s a leadership coach. He supports.” Robbie added that when Andy graduated from college, he applied for only one teaching position: the one from which Haskew was retiring.

Luke suggested, “It’s the only program in the county that I know of that has this level of loyalty and commitment. We shove programs into schools, like character development, when this program is doing it as an intentional, wonderful by-product of teaching kids to march and play songs.”

Furthermore, said Luke, “The band boosters club is actually a leadership development foundation in the guise of a band booster club.”

“They already do extremely well,” said Luke about the N-C Marching Band, but with an extra $20,000-plus, the NCHS Band Boosters Club can support what Luke and Robbie called “the big things,” such as travel and taking kids to the next level of competitions, and the boosters can provide for all the kids who want to be band members, not just the ones whose families have money. Robbie said there are very good large bands near and far, but they charge fees.

“There’s a huge number of kids in the Newton-Conover City Schools system who can’t pay for things like this. Travel is essential to opening a child’s eyes and expanding the minds of kids, and no kid will be left behind in Newton-Conover.”

Luke concluded, “I’ve heard every major employer in this county say they desperately need the skills this program is developing.”

From the news release: “With ongoing community support this program takes over 100 of our students every two years to interesting and mind-expanding places. Last year, that was New Orleans, where our small-town kids performed in a stadium of more than 70,000 people. This year the team is set to compete across the state with stiff competition from big cities across the region; and this time, we’re gearing up to win. Those new approaches require resources to implement, from materials for shows to instruments and gear for students. All of this is funded through community support; not fees that might prevent every student from having access.”

So, there you have it. You can offer your financial support to the Newton-Conover Marching Band (information follows), or you can let what Luke’s doing be a blueprint for raising funds for schools. “Teaching kids to communicate and work as a team, to be accountable to each other,” as Luke said, can be a priceless side effect of well-planned, generously funded, and imaginatively implemented school projects, classes and programs.