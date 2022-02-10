1 speaks for, 1 against Confederate monument in Catawba County

The debate about Catawba County’s Confederate monument continued this week at a meeting of the county commissioners.
One person spoke in favor of keeping the monument where it is, while another argued the statue is a representation of racism, not a monument to soldiers who died in the Civil War.
Julie Cline said she thinks the statue does not represent the history of all of Catawba County’s residents, Black or white.
Cline, a Hickory resident with deep roots, said her great-grandfather was drafted into the Confederate army during the Civil War but found his way to fight for the Union. She spoke during a public comment at Monday’s Catawba County Board of Commissioners meeting.
She said she couldn’t say for sure what he and other family members thought of the monument when it was put up in 1907, but didn’t think they would like it.
“‘No braver bled for brighter land, nor brighter land had a cause so grand,’ — really?” Cline said.
Cline said she thought it was important to discuss the monument during Black History Month.
“Our African American citizens, who make up almost 20% of our county population, have many more reasons to look with disdain on this county-owned reminder of how people tried to keep whites as their superiors long after the Civil War,” she said.
She said she believes the statue was not only to honor the soldiers who were killed, but to keep Black people down.
Michael McRee, who spoke after Cline, said he believes the monument was built to honor the memory of the Confederate soldiers of Catawba County who died in the war.
“I don’t understand why we’re destroying history,” McRee said.
McRee said monuments to founders of America also should not be removed because they owned slaves.
“It was a worldwide institution,” McRee said. “It started in Africa with Africans selling Africans to the slave traders.”
McRee, who has spoken about the monument at several county meetings, said he doesn’t want the monument to be touched.