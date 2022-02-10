1 speaks for, 1 against Confederate monument in Catawba County

The debate about Catawba County’s Confederate monument continued this week at a meeting of the county commissioners.

One person spoke in favor of keeping the monument where it is, while another argued the statue is a representation of racism, not a monument to soldiers who died in the Civil War.

Julie Cline said she thinks the statue does not represent the history of all of Catawba County’s residents, Black or white.

Cline, a Hickory resident with deep roots, said her great-grandfather was drafted into the Confederate army during the Civil War but found his way to fight for the Union. She spoke during a public comment at Monday’s Catawba County Board of Commissioners meeting.

She said she couldn’t say for sure what he and other family members thought of the monument when it was put up in 1907, but didn’t think they would like it.

“‘No braver bled for brighter land, nor brighter land had a cause so grand,’ — really?” Cline said.

Cline said she thought it was important to discuss the monument during Black History Month.