1 rabies case reported in Hickory; Police Department to hold vaccine clinic

Catawba County recorded a case of rabies from a raccoon collected in Hickory on May 6, according to a Hickory Police Department news release.

Hickory Animal Control officers were dispatched to the 400 Block of First Avenue SE in Hickory after receiving a call referencing a sick raccoon in the area. The animal was sent to the North Carolina Public Health Laboratory for rabies testing.

On May 10, the North Carolina Public Health Laboratory notified Catawba County that the raccoon tested positive for rabies, according to the release.

Rabies remains a concern among the local wild animal population and is a threat to pets and humans. The best way to protect domestic pets from rabies is to have them properly vaccinated for rabies.

The Hickory Police Department will sponsor a rabies vaccination clinic on Saturday, May 22 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Winkler Park Activity Center (next to the Hickory Crawdads stadium) on Clement Boulevard.

Rabies vaccinations will be offered for $10 cash per vaccination. To receive a three-year vaccination for your pet you must present a current certificate of your pet’s rabies vaccination, according to the release.