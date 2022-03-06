$1 million upgrades to Newton church refurbished sanctuary, pipe organ

What was once outdated offices at First United Methodist Church of Newton is now an open, updated community room and welcome center.
The space features a kitchen, couches, chairs, TVs and a small front office. Senior Pastor Josh Sherfey hopes the room brings people together, even those outside the church looking for a spot to hold events or gatherings.
“We wanted to have a space everyone could gather in,” Sherfey said. “Something everyone can use.”
The change is part of the church’s recently completed $1 million renovation. Along with creating the community room, the church refurbished its original 1948 hardwood floors in the sanctuary, paved its basketball court and parking lot, added audio and visual equipment to its sanctuary and restored its original pipe organ.
The church had to take out a loan for the majority of the repairs, but hopes to repay it in five to seven years, Sherfey said. He hopes the improvements will help him and the church better serve the entire Newton community.
“It was done for the church as it exists now but was also done for the ministry for the church going forward — to reach out beyond the walls of the church,” he said.
That includes the new welcome center room, a space for the community to use, and, Sherfey hopes, increased partnerships with local nonprofits to help those in need. He also said he hopes to expand the church’s homeless ministry to get needed items to those without a home.
Sherfey has been pastor of First United Methodist Church of Newton for about two years. Discussion of the renovations was ongoing long before he arrived, said Communication Director Gina King.
“We decided years ago this building and this space needed to do more for the community,” King said.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit just weeks after Sherfey began work as pastor, he and other church leaders decided it was a good time to renovate, while services and activities were being held virtually.
“The hope was to take advantage of the lull in things,” he said. “What we didn’t know was the challenges that would come. It definitely took longer than it might normally take.”
The last part of the renovation was still wrapping up in February — the 1948 pipe organ was reinstalled at the church. It spent a year being refurbished by professionals, Sherfey said.
The organ refurbishment was one of the most costly parts of the project at a price of about $284,000, Sherfey said.
The church leaders felt that restoring the organ was important to keep some history and traditions alive, Sherfey said.
The tradition of the pipe organ playing balances some of the more modern practices the church is trying to bring in, King said.
During the renovation, the church removed some pews to make room for group gatherings or concerts at the front of the sanctuary. At the back, the church added three tables for children, families or people in wheelchairs to sit during services, King said. The nontraditional setup got some pushback from members, but King said it allows access and comfort for more people.
“We had to tell people about the tables: This is who we are now; this is who we need to be,” King said.
Though the roughly $1 million renovation improved the physical building, Sherfey hopes it will help the church serve people beyond its walls.