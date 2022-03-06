$1 million upgrades to Newton church refurbished sanctuary, pipe organ

What was once outdated offices at First United Methodist Church of Newton is now an open, updated community room and welcome center.

The space features a kitchen, couches, chairs, TVs and a small front office. Senior Pastor Josh Sherfey hopes the room brings people together, even those outside the church looking for a spot to hold events or gatherings.

“We wanted to have a space everyone could gather in,” Sherfey said. “Something everyone can use.”

The change is part of the church’s recently completed $1 million renovation. Along with creating the community room, the church refurbished its original 1948 hardwood floors in the sanctuary, paved its basketball court and parking lot, added audio and visual equipment to its sanctuary and restored its original pipe organ.

The church had to take out a loan for the majority of the repairs, but hopes to repay it in five to seven years, Sherfey said. He hopes the improvements will help him and the church better serve the entire Newton community.

“It was done for the church as it exists now but was also done for the ministry for the church going forward — to reach out beyond the walls of the church,” he said.