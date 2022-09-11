 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

1 in 5 North Carolinian face medical debt in collections. Are you among them?

  • 0

Medical debt is a growing problem, especially in North Carolina, where one in five people have medical debt. The Hickory Daily Record is working on a story about medical debt in our area. We'd like to talk to people who have faced medical debt or medical bills you were unable to pay.

Have you been affected by medical debt? Have you struggled to pay a medical bill? Has medical debt impacted your credit score, or ability to get care? We'd like to talk to you.

Please reach out to reporter Virginia Annable at vannable@hickoryrecord.com or call us at (828-270-9416). Or, fill out this form: www.hickoryrecord.com/forms/contact/tell_us_about_your_medical_debt

Tell us about your medical debt
0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Queen’s coffin begins journey to final resting place

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert