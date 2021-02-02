1 for, 1 against removal of Confederate monument in Newton

“It’s time for grace in Catawba County,” Dorfman said. “Let’s honor what General Lee said in 1869 about a proposed Gettysburg memorial. He wrote, ‘I think it wiser … not to keep open the sores of war but to follow the examples of those nations who endeavored to obliterate the marks of civil strife, to commit to oblivion the feelings engendered.’”

Dorfman chose to live in Hickory, she said. Other people and businesses may choose Catawba County as well, and Dorfman wants the county to be a welcoming community, she said. Removing the divisive monument is a step in that direction, she said.

When Crawford spoke, he said little. The list of 220 members of the Confederate army who enlisted at Hickory Tavern who died would say enough on its own, he said.

“I don't have to talk about that — it’s self-explanatory,” he said.

The board of commissioners did not respond to the comments. In the past, Chairman Randy Isenhower has said the board has no intention of moving the statue.

Battle flag no longer allowed on license plates

The N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles will no longer issue or renew the Confederate battle flag on a specialty license plate for drivers, according to a report from the Star-News of Wilmington.