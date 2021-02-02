1 for, 1 against removal of Confederate monument in Newton

On Monday night, Lynn Dorfman presented the Catawba County Board of Commissioners with an 1860 receipt of purchase for a slave her family bought.
Jack Crawford handed the board a list of Catawba County residents who died fighting for the Confederacy in the Civil War.
The two county residents both spoke during the meeting’s public comment period about the Confederate monument at the historic county courthouse in downtown Newton, which is owned by the county. Their views clashed.
Dorfman argued for the removal of the statue. She is a member of the Catawba County Truth and Reconciliation Committee, which has been pushing for the statue to be moved since August 2020.
Crawford opposed removing the monument, which is a memorial to those who died fighting for the Confederacy.
Dorfman said her family history was one entrenched in the Confederacy. Dorfman, originally from Texas, had two great-grandfathers who fought for the Confederate army, she said.
“Guess that makes me a daughter of the Confederacy,” she said.
Her family also had proof they once owned slaves — she showed the commissioners a framed bill of sale for a 9-year old girl.
Despite the Confederacy representing part of her heritage, she wants the statue removed, she said.
“It’s time for grace in Catawba County,” Dorfman said. “Let’s honor what General Lee said in 1869 about a proposed Gettysburg memorial. He wrote, ‘I think it wiser … not to keep open the sores of war but to follow the examples of those nations who endeavored to obliterate the marks of civil strife, to commit to oblivion the feelings engendered.’”
Dorfman chose to live in Hickory, she said. Other people and businesses may choose Catawba County as well, and Dorfman wants the county to be a welcoming community, she said. Removing the divisive monument is a step in that direction, she said.
When Crawford spoke, he said little. The list of 220 members of the Confederate army who enlisted at Hickory Tavern who died would say enough on its own, he said.
“I don't have to talk about that — it’s self-explanatory,” he said.
The board of commissioners did not respond to the comments. In the past, Chairman Randy Isenhower has said the board has no intention of moving the statue.
Battle flag no longer allowed on license plates
The N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles will no longer issue or renew the Confederate battle flag on a specialty license plate for drivers, according to a report from the Star-News of Wilmington.
The removal of the license plate, issued to members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans organization, quietly became effective at the start of the new year, according to a statement from the NCDMV.
"Effective January 1, 2021, the Division of Motor Vehicles will no longer issue or renew specialty license plates bearing the Confederate battle flag or any variation of that flag," the statement read. "The Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has determined that license plates bearing the Confederate battle flag have the potential to offend those who view them. We have therefore concluded that display of the Confederate battle flag is inappropriate for display on specialty license plates, which remain property of the state."