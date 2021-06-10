 Skip to main content
1 death, 60 COVID-19 cases seen in past week in Catawba County
CATAWBA COUNTY

1 death, 60 COVID-19 cases seen in past week in Catawba County

Catawba County saw an average of about nine new COVID-19 cases per day for the past week, as of Thursday, according to Catawba County Public Health data.

The 60 new cases Catawba County reported in seven days from Friday, June 4, to Thursday put the county total at 19,308 cases since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 18,898 are considered recovered.

One new death was reported in that time, leaving the county total at 309 deaths.

There are seven county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to public health.

Caldwell County has reported a total of 9,558 cases of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, as of Wednesday, according to the Caldwell County Health Department. Four county residents are hospitalized with the virus and 152 have died.

Burke County has seen 10,321 total coronavirus cases, according to the Burke County Health Department. There are four county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday and 165 have died.

Alexander County has seen 4,429 total COVID-19 cases and 86 residents have died.

Statewide, 1,007,273 total cases have been reported as of Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There are 548 people hospitalized with the virus and 13,246 have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

19,308 total cases

7 hospitalized

309 deaths

18,898 recovered

64,002 vaccinated

Burke County

10,321 total cases

4 hospitalized

165 deaths

10,024 recovered

32,421 vaccinated

Caldwell County

9,558 total cases

4 hospitalized

152 deaths

9,401 recovered

29,534 vaccinated

Alexander County

4,429 total cases

5 hospitalized

86 deaths

1,945 recovered

12,908 vaccinated

North Carolina

1,007,273 total cases

548 hospitalized

13,246 deaths

985,048 recovered

4,600,568 vaccinated

Caldwell County data is as of Wednesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

Want the vaccine?

Anyone 12 years old and older can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health by signing up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org or calling 828-282-2002.

