1 death, 60 COVID-19 cases seen in past week in Catawba County

Catawba County saw an average of about nine new COVID-19 cases per day for the past week, as of Thursday, according to Catawba County Public Health data.

The 60 new cases Catawba County reported in seven days from Friday, June 4, to Thursday put the county total at 19,308 cases since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 18,898 are considered recovered.

One new death was reported in that time, leaving the county total at 309 deaths.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There are seven county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to public health.

Caldwell County has reported a total of 9,558 cases of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, as of Wednesday, according to the Caldwell County Health Department. Four county residents are hospitalized with the virus and 152 have died.

Burke County has seen 10,321 total coronavirus cases, according to the Burke County Health Department. There are four county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday and 165 have died.

Alexander County has seen 4,429 total COVID-19 cases and 86 residents have died.

Statewide, 1,007,273 total cases have been reported as of Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There are 548 people hospitalized with the virus and 13,246 have died.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.