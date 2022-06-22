1 death, 337 new COVID-19 reported cases in Catawba County

One new COVID-19 death has been reported in Catawba County in the past week.

There have been 613 total COVID-19 deaths in Catawba County since the pandemic began. One new death was reported in the past week.

Catawba County saw 337 new COVID-19 cases over a one-week period, slightly higher than the week before.

The new cases and death were reported the week of June 12-18, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There have been 49,753 total COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County, according to NCDHHS. Those cases include PCR and antigen rapid tests.

As of Wednesday about 57% of Catawba County’s population is at least partially vaccinated — 90,735 people. About 46,021 have received a booster dose of the vaccine.

Catawba County is still classified as a low-risk community, according to NCDHHS.

Statewide, about 2.8 million COVID-19 cases have been reported and 25,151 people have died. Data shows 800 people, on average, were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the week of June 12-18 in North Carolina.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.