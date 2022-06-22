 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CATAWBA COUNTY

1 death, 337 new COVID-19 reported cases in Catawba County

  • Updated
  • 0

One new COVID-19 death has been reported in Catawba County in the past week.

There have been 613 total COVID-19 deaths in Catawba County since the pandemic began. One new death was reported in the past week.

Catawba County saw 337 new COVID-19 cases over a one-week period, slightly higher than the week before.

The new cases and death were reported the week of June 12-18, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There have been 49,753 total COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County, according to NCDHHS. Those cases include PCR and antigen rapid tests.

As of Wednesday about 57% of Catawba County’s population is at least partially vaccinated — 90,735 people. About 46,021 have received a booster dose of the vaccine.

Catawba County is still classified as a low-risk community, according to NCDHHS.

Statewide, about 2.8 million COVID-19 cases have been reported and 25,151 people have died. Data shows 800 people, on average, were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the week of June 12-18 in North Carolina.

Want the vaccine?

To get an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health, sign up by calling 828-282-2002.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

49,753 total cases

613 deaths

90,735 vaccinated

Burke County

26,850 total cases

7 hospitalized

359 deaths

26,400 recovered

44,492 vaccinated

Caldwell County

26,960 total cases

7 hospitalized

289 deaths

41,266 vaccinated

Alexander County

10,628 total cases

145 deaths

17,743 vaccinated

North Carolina

2,843,077 total cases

800 hospitalized

25,151 deaths

2,753,604 recovered

6,952,693 vaccinated

Data is as of Wednesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

