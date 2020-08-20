1 death, 33 COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba

Catawba County reported 33 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Thursday.
This brings the county’s total COVID-19 case count to 2,427, and the additional death brings the total to 37. The person who died was in their 70s and hospitalized, Catawba County Public Health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said. The death is not related to a congregate living outbreak.
Public health reported that 18 county residents remained hospitalized on Thursday, and 1,903 people have recovered from the virus.
Burke County reported it’s 31st COVID-19 death on Wednesday. The individual was in their 70’s and was hospitalized, but died from COVID-19 related complications, according to a Burke County Public Health release.
The county also reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday for a total of 1,892 cases. Of those, 13 patients are hospitalized and 1,573 have recovered.
Caldwell County reported 23 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. This brings the total to 1,333 cases, with 16 patients hospitalized, 18 deaths, and 728 recoveries.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,972 new COVID-19 cases across the state on Thursday. This brings the state total to 149,904, with 1,023 patients currently hospitalized, 2,465 deaths, and 127,749 recoveries.
