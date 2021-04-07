1 dead in Hiddenite fire on Wednesday morning

One person is dead in a fire that destroyed a mobile home in Hiddenite early Wednesday.

Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said a 911 call came in around 6 a.m. with a report of an explosion on Ervin Lane in Alexander County's Hiddenite community.

He said officers found the home engulfed in fire.

"There was nothing we could do," said Corporal Cole Weitzel of the sheriff's office. Weitzel was the first law officer to arrive on the scene of the fire.

Firefighters from the Hiddenite, Stony Point and Taylorsville departments responded and extinguished the blaze.

That's when Bowman said officers found the body.

Fire investigators in Alexander County are working with state investigators and the SBI to determine what led to the fire and the death.

