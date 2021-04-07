1 dead in Hiddenite fire; mother of fire victim talks about her son, Jeffery Bebber, in video

One person is dead in a fire that destroyed a mobile home in Hiddenite early Wednesday.

Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said a 911 call came in around 6 a.m. with a report of an explosion on Ervin Lane in Alexander County's Hiddenite community.

He said officers found the home engulfed in fire.

"There was nothing we could do," said Corporal Cole Weitzel of the sheriff's office. Weitzel was the first law officer to arrive on the scene of the fire.

Firefighters from the Hiddenite, Stony Point and Taylorsville departments responded and extinguished the blaze.

That's when Bowman said officers found the body.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bowman said the body is believed to be the owner of the home Jeffery Bebber, 31, of Hiddenite. Bowman said authorities will have to investigate further to confirm his identity. Bebber’s mother, Kim Bebber, said she believes it is her son.

“Jeffery was a good boy,” Kim Bebber said. “Sometimes he would get off on a troubled road, but he had straightened up. He held a job down for about a year.”

Bowman said the power was off at the property, but a generator and heater were found behind the building.