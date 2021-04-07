 Skip to main content
1 dead in Hiddenite fire; mother of fire victim talks about her son, Jeffery Bebber, in video
ALEXANDER COUNTY

1 dead in Hiddenite fire; mother of fire victim talks about her son, Jeffery Bebber, in video

One person is dead in a fire that destroyed a mobile home in Hiddenite early Wednesday.

Fatal Fire in Hiddenite on Wednesday morning

Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said a 911 call came in around 6 a.m. with a report of an explosion on Ervin Lane in Alexander County's Hiddenite community.

He said officers found the home engulfed in fire.

"There was nothing we could do," said Corporal Cole Weitzel of the sheriff's office. Weitzel was the first law officer to arrive on the scene of the fire.

Fatal fire on Ervin Lane in Hiddenite

Firefighters from the Hiddenite, Stony Point and Taylorsville departments responded and extinguished the blaze.

That's when Bowman said officers found the body.

Bowman said the body is believed to be the owner of the home Jeffery Bebber, 31, of Hiddenite. Bowman said authorities will have to investigate further to confirm his identity. Bebber’s mother, Kim Bebber, said she believes it is her son.

“Jeffery was a good boy,” Kim Bebber said. “Sometimes he would get off on a troubled road, but he had straightened up. He held a job down for about a year.”

Bowman said the power was off at the property, but a generator and heater were found behind the building.

Kim Bebber said she would bring water to her son and bought him the heater to help keep him warm through the winter. “He was making do,” she said. “He was trying the best he could try.”

Fatal Fire in Hiddenite on Wednesday morning

“He was my baby,” she said. “I will love him always.”

Bowman said Wednesday afternoon that authorities are not treating the fire as suspicious.

Fire investigators in Alexander County are working with state investigators and the SBI to determine what led to the fire and the death.

Bowman said the 911 call referenced an explosion, but he said the sound could have been a tire exploding at the fire scene.

