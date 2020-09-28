1 additional COVID-19 death reported in Catawba County

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Catawba County saw 17 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and one new death, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The new cases bring the county total to 3,161 confirmed cases.

There are 14 Catawba County residents hospitalized with the coronavirus.

The latest death brings the county total to 54. The person was in their 60s and was hospitalized. They had an underlying condition, according to Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian. They were not a resident of a nursing home.

Statewide, there were 868 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state has reported 208,248 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

There are 897 people hospitalized with the coronavirus and 3,445 have died.