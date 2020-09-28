 Skip to main content
1 additional COVID-19 death reported in Catawba County
COVID-19

1 additional COVID-19 death reported in Catawba County

Catawba County saw 17 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and one new death, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The new cases bring the county total to 3,161 confirmed cases.

There are 14 Catawba County residents hospitalized with the coronavirus.

The latest death brings the county total to 54. The person was in their 60s and was hospitalized. They had an underlying condition, according to Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian. They were not a resident of a nursing home.

Statewide, there were 868 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state has reported 208,248 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

There are 897 people hospitalized with the coronavirus and 3,445 have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

17 new cases

3,161 total cases

14 patients hospitalized

54 total deaths

2,750 people recovered

Burke County

0 new cases

2,368 total cases

8 patients hospitalized

44 total deaths

2,052 people recovered

Caldwell County

0 new cases

1,666 total cases

22 patients hospitalized

28 total deaths

998 people recovered

Alexander County

0 new cases

513 total cases

4 patients hospitalized

7 total deaths

443 people recovered

North Carolina

868 new cases

208,248 total cases

897 patients hospitalized

3,445 total deaths

184,422 people recovered

Burke County data is as of Saturday. Caldwell and Alexander counties data is as of Friday.

