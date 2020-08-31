1 additional COVID-19 death puts county total at 46

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Catawba County reported seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the lowest single-day increase since early August.

The new cases put the county total at 2,644 since the pandemic began in March. Of those, the county considers 2,260 cases recovered, about 85 percent of the total cases.

There are 13 county residents hospitalized with the coronavirus.

Catawba County reported one new COVID-19 related death on Monday, putting the county total at 46 deaths.

The latest death was that of a person in their 90s who was not hospitalized. The death was related to a congregate living facility, according to public health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian.

Statewide, North Carolina saw 1,186 new cases on Monday. The new cases put the state total at 167,313, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state estimates 145,884 of those cases are recovered.

There are 923 people hospitalized and 2,702 people have died.