1 additional COVID-19 death puts county total at 46
CATAWBA COUNTY

1 additional COVID-19 death puts county total at 46

Catawba County reported seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the lowest single-day increase since early August.

The new cases put the county total at 2,644 since the pandemic began in March. Of those, the county considers 2,260 cases recovered, about 85 percent of the total cases.

There are 13 county residents hospitalized with the coronavirus.

Catawba County reported one new COVID-19 related death on Monday, putting the county total at 46 deaths.

The latest death was that of a person in their 90s who was not hospitalized. The death was related to a congregate living facility, according to public health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian.

Statewide, North Carolina saw 1,186 new cases on Monday. The new cases put the state total at 167,313, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state estimates 145,884 of those cases are recovered.

There are 923 people hospitalized and 2,702 people have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

7 new cases

2,644 total cases

13 patients hospitalized

46 total deaths

2,260 people recovered

Burke County

10 new cases

2,014 total cases

11 patients hospitalized

34 total deaths

1,708 people recovered

Caldwell County

0 new cases

1,416 total cases

20 patients hospitalized

20 total deaths

792 people recovered

Alexander County

0 new cases

365 total cases

9 patients hospitalized

2 total deaths

301 people recovered

North Carolina

1,186 new cases

167,313 total cases

923 patients hospitalized

2,702 total deaths

145,884 people recovered

Burke County data is as of Sunday. Caldwell County data is as of Friday. Alexander County data is as of Monday, 8/24.

