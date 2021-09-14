$1.75 million to repair U.S. 321 bridge

The steel beams under the southbound bridge carrying U.S. 321 over Lake Hickory have to be repaired. Construction will likely begin in early 2022.

The U.S. 321 bridge is scheduled to be replaced when the highway is widened to six lanes.

The project is slated to begin in the fall of 2025, but construction of the new bridge would likely start several years after that, according to Marcus Thompson, communications officer for the N.C. Department of Transportation.

Though the entire bridge is scheduled to be replaced, repairs are needed now. According to an April 2020 bridge inspection, the bridge is structurally deficient.

The bridge was built in 1962, according to NCDOT. For 60 years, water and de-icing salt have reached the steel beams of the southbound lane bridge, Thompson said. Rust and corrosion from those elements have reduced the side of the steel beams on each of the supports.

An asphalt overlay placed on the southbound lane 18 years ago has also worn down. Potholes are a regular problem, Thompson said.