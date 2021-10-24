$1.4 million grant to help students access higher education

HUDSON — The U.S. Department of Education announced that Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute has received a federal Talent Search grant of $1,386,875 to help more low-income students who would be the first members of their families to earn college degrees to prepare for and enroll in college.

The funding allows CCC&TI to relaunch its TRIO Talent Search program, which had previously been offered to area middle school and high school students for approximately 15 years. CCC&TI also offers the TRIO/SSS program, which serves currently enrolled first-generation college students.

“I am thrilled that CCC&TI has received funding for the TRIO Talent Search grant program,” said Emily Garrison, TRIO Programs Director. “The impact this program will have on the lives of students and families and the opportunities this will bring to eligible students in Caldwell County Schools are life-changing.”

One of the federal TRIO programs, Talent Search identifies middle and high school students and assists them to succeed in higher education. At least two-thirds of the students in each local Talent Search program are from low-income economic backgrounds and families in which neither parent has a bachelor's degree.