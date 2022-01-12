1,377 new COVID-19 cases mark record high in Catawba County

The hospital is preparing for COVID-19 cases to continue to rise, he said.

“We are continually monitoring COVID activity within the hospital, the community and the state,” Webber said. “While projections vary about when this surge’s peak will be, we are preparing for increased COVID volumes to exceed previous peaks.”

The most COVID-19 inpatients the hospital has treated at one time was 95, during last winter’s COVID-19 peak.

Frye Regional Medical Center has also seen an increase in patients and is treating fewer than 40 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, Frye’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Philip Greene said.

The majority of the patients are unvaccinated, he said. At CMVC, 70% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.

Greene said Frye’s capacity for patients is fluid. Hospital leaders evaluate capacity in every department hour by hour to accommodate the increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, Greene said.

“We can’t speculate on what could happen over the next few weeks, but we can assure everyone that we are committed to doing everything we can to protect the health and well-being of our team and our community,” Greene said.