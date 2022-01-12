1,377 new COVID-19 cases mark record high in Catawba County

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Catawba County more than doubled in one week and hospitalizations jumped.
Catawba County saw 1,377 new COVID-19 cases reported over seven days, Catawba County Public Health reported on Wednesday. In the previous seven days, 547 new cases were reported.
The jump in new cases resulted in the highest seven-day total Catawba County has seen since the pandemic began. Catawba County has reported 29,758 confirmed COVID-19 cases in total.
Six new COVID-19 deaths were reported over seven days as well, according to Catawba County Public Health. A total of 481 county residents have died due to COVID-19.
The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Catawba County increased significantly over the past week, as well.
As of Wednesday, 83 Catawba County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19. A week prior there were 60 residents hospitalized.
Catawba Valley Medical Center’s patient numbers reflect the increase in the spread of the virus. The hospital was caring for 81 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, an increase from 55 patients the week before.
The hospital saw a dramatic rise in emergency department visits, inpatient volumes and visits to primary care and urgent care providers in the past two weeks, CVMC Marketing and Corporate Communications Director Matt Webber said. Most of the visits are due to COVID-19 symptoms.
The hospital is preparing for COVID-19 cases to continue to rise, he said.
“We are continually monitoring COVID activity within the hospital, the community and the state,” Webber said. “While projections vary about when this surge’s peak will be, we are preparing for increased COVID volumes to exceed previous peaks.”
The most COVID-19 inpatients the hospital has treated at one time was 95, during last winter’s COVID-19 peak.
Frye Regional Medical Center has also seen an increase in patients and is treating fewer than 40 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, Frye’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Philip Greene said.
The majority of the patients are unvaccinated, he said. At CMVC, 70% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.
Greene said Frye’s capacity for patients is fluid. Hospital leaders evaluate capacity in every department hour by hour to accommodate the increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, Greene said.
“We can’t speculate on what could happen over the next few weeks, but we can assure everyone that we are committed to doing everything we can to protect the health and well-being of our team and our community,” Greene said.
Catawba Valley Medical Center is not near its patient limit, Webber said. The hospital is licensed for 258 beds and has averaged 210 patient admissions over the past two weeks, he said.
“As with other surges we have experienced, our hospital has the flexibility to expand or contract treatment areas as needed, and to date, we’ve shown to be well-prepared for the ebbs and flows of cases at our hospital,” Webber said.
Both hospitals are carefully monitoring staff levels. Hospitals nationwide are facing nursing shortages, Greene said. Frye and CVMC are adequately staffed right now, Greene and Webber said.
“Certainly, we are mindful of the toll that surges like this have on our staff and physicians and our priority is to support them in every way possible,” Webber said.
The increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks could mean longer wait times for non-emergency conditions, Webber said. The hospital previously asked community members to avoid the emergency room for non-emergency medical conditions.
Frye asks the same, Greene said. “If your condition is less severe and is not life-threatening, please consider seeking care and treatment at an urgent care clinic or your primary care provider’s office,” Greene said.