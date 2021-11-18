1,300 without electricity Thursday; at least one wreck linked to powerless traffic lights

Power outages affected more than 1,300 Duke Energy customers in the Hickory area on Thursday. The power was out in areas in southwest and northwest Hickory near U.S. 321 as well as parts of Long View.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, more than 900 customers in Hickory were still without power, according to the outage map on Duke Energy’s website. Most of the power had been restored in Long View by that time.

The company estimated that the power would be completely restored by 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Hickory Police investigated three wrecks in southwest Hickory on Thursday afternoon, with at least one linked to traffic lights out due to the power outage.

There was a collision at the intersection of U.S. 321 and 13th Street SW. One person was injured, Capt. Philip Demas with the Hickory Police Department said.

Demas said the lights at the intersection were off Thursday afternoon when the crash happened and that was a factor in the collision.

A second collision was also reported in the same area at 12th Street SW and a third wreck was reported at the 1000 block of Second Avenue SW involving a moped, but Demas said these collisions didn’t happen at intersections with traffic lights.