$1,000 reward offered in missing person case; Lenoir woman was last seen in Hickory in February, 2021

A reward is now being offered for information about a 37-year-old Lenoir woman who went missing in 2021.

April Michelle Reid was reported missing on March 20, 2021. The Lenoir Caldwell Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to Reid’s whereabouts, The Lenoir Police Department said in a news release.

Lt. Jody Herman said the police department looks into every lead that is received. To date, he said, nothing has panned out. Herman said police are hoping to get new leads by bringing the case back to the public’s attention and by offering the reward.

Reid was last seen on a surveillance camera in Hickory on Feb. 15, 2021. The family reported last speaking with her around Feb. 28, 2021, Lenoir police said.

Tessa Bowman, 60, of Granite Falls, is Reid’s aunt. Bowman cried as she spoke about her niece’s disappearance.

“We just want her home. We want to know what happened to her,” Bowman said. “We want to know where she is at and we want to know if she is OK.”

Bowman said it was unlike Reid not to contact a friend or relative if she was going somewhere. She said Reid did not have her own mode of transportation and would get rides from family and friends.

Bowman said Reid was trying to clean up her life after getting involved in drugs and alcohol.

Reid is described as 5 foot 5 inches, weighing approximately 110 pounds, with long blonde hair and green eyes, Lenoir police said. Bowman said Reid walks with a cane due to an injury from a car accident and she has impaired speech.

Bowman said she visited Reid’s apartment after she went missing and noticed how everything was still in its place. She said Reid left behind several items, including her phone and favorite jacket.

“April drew disability,” Bowman said. “She hasn’t touched her account since she went missing.”

Bowman said she often thinks of Reid, especially when she drives by a lake or sees something purple, since those were some of Reid’s favorite things. Bowman said she wants someone to step up with information so her family can have closure.

Anyone with information concerning Reid’s current location is asked to call the Lenoir Police Department’s Communications Center at 828-757-2100 at any time, or investigations at 828-759-1682.

All information provided through Crime Stoppers will be kept strictly confidential. Callers can remain anonymous by calling 828-758-8300.

